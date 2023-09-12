Inquest into Enyobeni tavern tragedy postponed to October
Court needs more time to review statement documents
An inquest to determine the actual cause of death of 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in 2022, hit a snag at the Mdantsane regional court on Monday when the court said it needed more time to go through all statements...
