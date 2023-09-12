OFF TRACK | Plastic cable ties used by East London store a throwback, Clicks says
Method of securing medication discontinued, plastic bags continue for now
Clicks pharmacists may not use plastic cable ties to seal their medication cages — and if they do, put up your hand and say stop...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.