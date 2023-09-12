Politicians who serve: Passenger stabilised on plane by deputy minister

Deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo stepped in to help a passenger with a medical emergency on a flight from Durban to Cape Town this week, a month after former health minister Aaron Motsoaledi donned his doctor’s cap to stabilise a traveller.
Dhlomo, who had a GP practice in Newcastle in between various political positions, said he was alerted to a female passenger experiencing health complications on board.
“I was alerted by a passenger seated behind me in the plane that the cabin crew were asking for medical assistance to assist a passenger who was not well, and I had to quickly move from my seat to the seat next to the passenger and attend to her.”
Thanks to the flight attendants who provided the medical kit and oxygen, he said he was able to stabilise the patient.
The flight was almost cut short as the pilots were considering diverting it and making an early landing to help her, his office said.
Dhlomo, however, assured them that he would be able to manage the situation until the scheduled destination. He handed over the passenger to a paramedic team who were waiting for the flight to land at Cape Town International Airport. The nature of her medical emergency was not disclosed.
Last month, Motsoaledi, also a trained medical doctor, helped a male passenger who fell unconscious while suffering a low blood sugar emergency on a plane from East London to Johannesburg.
