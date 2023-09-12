Treasury D-G says updates on 'state reconfiguration' coming soon

National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said South Africa would have a clearer sense of how government reconfiguration aimed at reducing costs had been going by the time finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the medium-term budget policy statement.
Addressing journalists during a virtual meeting of the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef), Pieterse said the work to reconfigure the composition of government had been progressing since President Cyril Ramaphosa first announced it during his state of the nation address in 2019.
“The president indicated that the Treasury and Presidency are working together on recommendations for the cabinet on the reconfiguration of the state. That is about identifying areas in which the state is organised that are not fit for purpose.
“That work has continued, and the outcomes will be announced either at the time of the medium-term budget policy statement or sooner. That work remains under discussion between the Presidency and the Treasury,” said Pieterse.
Pieterse’s update comes after the Treasury and the Reserve Bank updated the Presidency on proposals to reconfigure the state, cut costs to the fiscus, and keep the social relief of distress (SRD) grant going into the 2030-31 financial year.
During a meeting at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch last week, the Treasury advised Ramaphosa that an extension to the grant with inflationary increases covering the food poverty line was possible but would have to come with either a hike of two percentage points in VAT or the closure of dozens of government programmes.
Programmes proposed for closure at last week’s meeting included the department of social development’s social assistance programme to save R253m; the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate to save R233m; and the Maritime Transport programme to save R379m.
Pieterse said failing to close wasteful state programmes would have consequences. He said governments generally had three tools at their disposal: taxes, [cutting] spending and debt — but when revenue is lower than expected, they have to rely more on spending and debt.
“The implication of not dealing with efficient spending and reconfiguring the state means that you have to either borrow more or increase taxes. Both of those have consequences in an environment where there is high spending,” Pieterse said.
Pieterse said while he could not immediately get into the details of the trade-offs that the government would have to make, he acknowledged that the Treasury had the task of placing the trade-offs starkly at the centre of the budget process and advising the minister and the cabinet accordingly.
“I join at a particularly challenging time for the fiscus. A lot of work lies ahead not only leading up to the MTBPS but in the following months to create a credible fiscal framework as we advise the minister and the cabinet on the trade-offs needed for fiscal sustainability,” he said.
As of publication, Godongwana is expected to table the 2023 medium-term budget policy statement on November 1.
Pieterse was appointed and announced as the new director-general of the Treasury in August, after previously serving as head of asset and liability management. Before Pieterse, Ismail Momoniat was acting director-general.
