BCM ordered to reveal records of credit control policy
Court rules that copies of resolutions be released in 30 days, while council says decision is moot
The East London high court has ordered the Buffalo City Metro to release copies of the records and resolutions that led to the implementation of the city’s controversial credit control policy earlier in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.