Revel in the spirit of summer at Kei Mouth Beer Fest
Hundreds of visitors expected to soak up atmosphere at fun-filled event
Sip on an ice-cold brewsky and soak up the fun at this year’s Kei Mouth Beer Fest at the end of September. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.