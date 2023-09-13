Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.
“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.
Stage 6 load-shedding in force until further notice
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.
“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.
Stages 5 and 6 load-shedding for this week as more units go out of service
Earlier in the day Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,784MW of generating capacity and capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4,987MW.
The power cuts come while the country experiences cold weather.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos