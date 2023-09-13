×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 6 load-shedding in force until further notice

By TimesLIVE - 13 September 2023
Motorists are advised to take extra care when driving during load-shedding.
Motorists are advised to take extra care when driving during load-shedding.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Hopes for lower stages of enforced power cuts dimmed overnight with Eskom announcing the continuous implementation of stage 6 load-shedding until further notice.

“The anticipated return to service of a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and Matimba power stations has been delayed,” the energy utility said on Tuesday evening.

Stages 5 and 6 load-shedding for this week as more units go out of service

Eskom will implement stages 5 and 6 of load-shedding for the remainder of the week.
News
18 hours ago

Earlier in the day Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,784MW of generating capacity and capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 4,987MW.

The power cuts come while the country experiences cold weather.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral