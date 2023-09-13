×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | American WW2 airman's remains recovered off Malta

By Reuters - 13 September 2023

Remains of an American World War Two airman were recovered by a team of maritime archeologists.

At age 22, US Army Air Forces Sergeant Irving R. Newman died in May 1943 after his plane crashed near Malta's Benghajsa Point.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral