Police are monitoring a gathering of KwaMashu hostel residents protesting against a lack of service delivery.
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest dry taps.
Durban Metro Police Service and South African Police Service are on scene at KwaMashu hostel monitoring the situation.
Durban Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said Malandela Road was blocked.
“There is a high presence of police. It is currently a peaceful gathering,” he said.
The eThekwini municipality didn't respond to queries.
WATCH | Hundreds join service delivery protest at KwaMashu hostel
Image: Screenshot
