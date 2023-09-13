×

News

WATCH | Hundreds join service delivery protest at KwaMashu hostel

13 September 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
KwaMashu residents blocked the road in protest against lack of service delivery on Wednesday.
Image: Screenshot

Police are monitoring a gathering of KwaMashu hostel residents protesting against a lack of service delivery.

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets to protest dry taps.

Durban Metro Police Service and South African Police Service are on scene at KwaMashu hostel monitoring the situation.

Posted by Durban Metro Police Service on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Durban Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said Malandela Road was blocked. 

“There is a high presence of police. It is currently a peaceful gathering,” he said. 

The eThekwini municipality didn't respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

