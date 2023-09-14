×

News

BCM backs down on 80/20 arrears deductions

Municipality determined to collect money owed, but will consider ‘at least a 60/40’ split of debt to electricity

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 14 September 2023

The Buffalo City Metro has made an about-turn in its 80/20 payment deductions where customers who owed the city had 80% of funds spent on electricity purchases deducted to service their other debts...

