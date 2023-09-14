×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Malema fumes at ‘always late’ magistrate after load-shedding delay

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 14 September 2023

EFF leader Julius Malema launched an angry tirade from the dock of the East London regional court on Wednesday, accusing the presiding magistrate, Twanet Olivier, of being “always late”...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment
Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral