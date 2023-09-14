Mqanduli man gets 25 years for hit murder of wife
An Eastern Cape man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder after he hired a hitman to kill his wife following her refusal to let him marry a second wife and be part of a polygamous marriage...
