No-one arrested over deaths of 19 Eastern Cape initiates
However, cops bust 20 suspects for carrying out illegal circumcisions during winter initiation season
Twenty people have been arrested in the Eastern Cape for numerous cases of unlawful circumcision during the traditional 2023 winter initiation season...
