Call to promote adoption in wake of child killings
This would encourage mothers to give up children, as opposed to cutting their lives short, Majola says
One of the Eastern Cape’s leading child rights organisations has called on the government to focus on teaching communities, particularly in rural areas, about legal adoption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.