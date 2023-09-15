×

Call to promote adoption in wake of child killings

This would encourage mothers to give up children, as opposed to cutting their lives short, Majola says

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 15 September 2023

One of the Eastern Cape’s leading child rights organisations has called on the  government to focus on teaching communities, particularly in rural areas, about legal adoption...

