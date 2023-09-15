Sizani’s brother, Fundile, said: “He loved offering advice and encouraging people.
Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said Sizani had already made a name for himself, not only in journalistic circles but in many communities in the Eastern Cape, “as a journalist who used the power of the word to help bring positive change to residents who had been neglected and ignored by authorities”.
Daily Dispatch journalist Mkhuseli Sizani dies at 42
Image: Supplied
Daily Dispatch senior reporter Mkhuseli Sizani has died.
Sizani, 42, died in hospital in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) on Tuesday evening.
Born in the Eastern Cape farming town of Alexandria, Sizani grew up in Gqeberha.
Before joining the Dispatch in May, Sizani wrote for the Daily Sun and GroundUp.
Sizani, who loved covering people’s stories and socioeconomic issues, covered the Nelson Mandela Bay area while working with the Daily Sun.
Later, at GroundUp, he travelled to the former Transkei to cover stories.
At the Daily Dispatch, Sizani continued to cover socioeconomic issues.
In May, he wrote a story about homeless mothers battling to make ends meet for their children.
In July, Sizani wrote a story about 23 villages in ward 10 in Dikeni (formerly Alice) under the Raymond Mhlaba municipality who were forced to share water with animals because the Amathole District Municipality failed to supply them with water.
His family as well as colleagues, past and present, expressed shock following Sizani’s death.
Journalist Luvuyo Mehlwana, who worked closely with Sizani at the Daily Sun in Gqeberha, said: “I don’t have words to describe how I feel.
“Mkhuseli took me under his supervision.
“He roped me in and everything that I can talk of about journalism is because of Mkhuseli.
“He would offer constructive criticism if he was not happy with a certain story.
“Mkhuseli educated me about how important it is for a journalist to have a unique writing style.
“He loved to share his knowledge,” Mehlwana said.
Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said Sizani had already made a name for himself, not only in journalistic circles but in many communities in the Eastern Cape, “as a journalist who used the power of the word to help bring positive change to residents who had been neglected and ignored by authorities”.
“When Mkhuseli joined our newsroom, his first words to me were: ‘I want to be out there, telling the stories of our people’.
“Mkhuseli was determined to put the voice of those who had long been silenced front and centre; a principle he instilled in our young interns, who he took under his wing as a mentor.
“We have lost a passionate and fine journalist who still had so much to give.
“We have been fortunate as a team to have had an opportunity to work alongside Mkhuseli and to learn from him. We pray for his family during this difficult time,” James said.
GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen said Sizani was a prolific journalist.
“We are devastated that Mkhuseli is no longer with us.
“He started writing for GroundUp in 2019 as a freelancer and then joined our staff.
“The over 280 articles he wrote for us unrelentingly held the Eastern Cape government to account and put forward the concerns of the people of the province.
“We will miss Mkhuseli dearly. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Noxolo, his children, his family and his colleagues at the Daily Dispatch,” Geffen said.
Sizani is survived by his two children, wife, parents and three brothers. He will be buried in Despatch on September 23.
DispatchLIVE
