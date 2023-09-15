Daron Mann speaks with rugby analyst Owen Nkumane on the Springboks' chances of making it to the World Cup finals following their strong performance against Scotland.
The Springboks will be aiming for a win in their second match in Pool B against Romania on Sunday.
LISTEN | Boks will win World Cup if they reach quarter finals - Nkumane
