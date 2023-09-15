×

News

LISTEN | Boks will win World Cup if they reach quarter finals - Nkumane

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 15 September 2023

Daron Mann speaks with rugby analyst Owen Nkumane on the Springboks' chances of making it to the World Cup finals following their strong performance against Scotland.

The Springboks will be aiming for a win in their second match in Pool B against Romania on Sunday.

