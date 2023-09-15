×

News

WATCH | Amabutho accompany Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's body home as thousands arrive in Ulundi

By LWAZI HLANGU - 15 September 2023
The casket containing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi loaded into a hearse for his final journey home
The casket containing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi loaded into a hearse for his final journey home
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

An inyosi [praise singer] paid tribute to the late IFP founder and prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as amabutho carried a casket containing his body from a private mortuary to a hearse in Ulundi on Friday. 

In temperatures exceeding 30 °C, scores of people including family, IFP officials, dignitaries and community members sang and chanted as the casket covered with a zebra blanket was loaded into the hearse to carry Buthelezi's body to his KwaPhindangene residence.

Hundreds of people line the streets of Ulundi as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaves the mortuary for his home, about 15km away
Hundreds of people line the streets of Ulundi as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaves the mortuary for his home, about 15km away
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the town to watch the body being transported to his home, about 15km away. 

Hundreds of Zulu regiments, who arrived early on Friday morning, waited to welcome him home for the last time.

There family and cultural leaders will conduct the traditional ceremony ahead of the official state funeral at the Ulundi stadium on Saturday. About 15,000 people are expected to attend the funeral.

TimesLIVE

