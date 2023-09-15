A drinks company in Poland has appointed an artificial intelligence robot as an ‘experimental’ chief executive.
The robot CEO is leading the company's growth into one-off collectables, communication or even strategy planning.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Drinks company appoints AI robot as 'experimental CEO'
A drinks company in Poland has appointed an artificial intelligence robot as an ‘experimental’ chief executive.
The robot CEO is leading the company's growth into one-off collectables, communication or even strategy planning.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos