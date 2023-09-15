Xesi pupils still without scholar transport
Promised deadline comes and goes, with department blaming protracted contractual process for delay
Jojweni Zweliyandila High School pupils continue to be failed by the provincial transport department which promised to provide transport to school from Wednesday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.