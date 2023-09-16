×

Eleven moms apply to have controversial attorney, wife sequestrated

Mothers of disabled children say they are owed millions in damages paid by Eastern Cape health department into Nonxuba’s trust account

By Adrienne Carlisle - 16 September 2023

Eleven mothers who say they are collectively owed R198m in damages paid by the Eastern Cape health department into attorney Zuko Nonxuba’s trust account are applying to court to have both the disgraced attorney and his wife Novelwano provisionally sequestrated...

