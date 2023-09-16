×

News

Load-shedding suspended until 4pm

By TIMESLIVE - 16 September 2023
Eskom has announced lower stages of load-shedding for the weekend. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Load-shedding will be suspended from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, Eskom has announced.

Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”

TimesLIVE

