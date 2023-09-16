×

News

Port Alfred CBD flooded as massive swells, Spring Tide cause havoc

By Talk of the Town Reporter - 16 September 2023
The Port ALfred CBD is flooded this afternoon Saturday September 16 following massive ocean swells in high winds combined with the New Moon Spring Tide.
Image: PETE DU TOIT

The Port Alfred CBD is flooded this afternoon Saturday September 16 after huge swells in high winds combined with the New Moon have caused extra-high Spring Tides.
Image: PETE DU TOIT
Image: PETE DU TOIT
Image: PETE DU TOIT

NSRI urges caution during high winds and New Moon Spring Tides

NSRI GQEBERHA and the emergency services responded to Mangolds Pool Resort on Saturday afternoon where a number of caravans and structures were comprised by the Spring High tide / a number of people were safely evacuated – one dog, one bird, two women, two children, two men evacuated out of their caravans and taken to the gate house at 3 Pools – no injuries were reported.

The NSRI have urged extra caution with the New Moon Spring Tide that will affect the coast from today into the first part of next week. The videos here were taken this afternoon (Saturday September 16) at BIKINI BEACH. GORDONS BAY, near Cape Town.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said NSRI, SAPS, GB MED SEC AMBULANCE, LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRE and RESCUE SERVICES, GORDONS BAY NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH and WC GOVT. HEALTH EMS attended where a number of vehicles were threatened by Spring high tide at around 3.30pm.

No injuries were reported; however, the NSRI was appealing to the public to be cautious around the coastland and in inland rivers, lakes and dams during storm conditions and strong winds.

