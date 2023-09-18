On Thursday last week, Ramela made several announcements at the CEOs Business Breakfast including plans to bat for a major share of the Cricket World Cup in 2027.
Ramela said he's main objective in the next five years is improving the infrastructure in the Eastern Cape to world standards.
LISTEN | Border will be a constant feature in division A cricket - Ramela
Omphile Ramela, the CEO of Border Cricket and Eastern Cape, and former Cape Cobras and Lions batsman is our guests on this latest edition of Business Talk with Ted Keenan.
High hopes for proposed teamwork by Border Cricket, business
On Thursday last week, Ramela made several announcements at the CEOs Business Breakfast including plans to bat for a major share of the Cricket World Cup in 2027.
Ramela said he's main objective in the next five years is improving the infrastructure in the Eastern Cape to world standards.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos