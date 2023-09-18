×

LISTEN | Border will be a constant feature in division A cricket - Ramela

By Daily Dispatch Podcasts - 18 September 2023

Omphile Ramela, the CEO of Border Cricket and Eastern Cape, and former Cape Cobras and Lions batsman is our guests on this latest edition of Business Talk with Ted Keenan.

High hopes for proposed teamwork by Border Cricket, business

Border Cricket plans to bat for a major share of the Cricket World Cup, which should take place in SA in 2027, giving East London and Border ...
On Thursday last week, Ramela made several announcements at the CEOs Business Breakfast including plans to bat for a major share of the Cricket World Cup in 2027.

Ramela said he's main objective in the next five years is improving the infrastructure in the Eastern Cape to world standards.

