×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Musina bus, truck crash: 22 lives lost

Pastor claims he foresaw the accident in a vision

18 September 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
The scene of the deadly bus crash which claimed 22 lives in Limpopo on Sunday.
The scene of the deadly bus crash which claimed 22 lives in Limpopo on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani is visiting the scene of the deadly crash which occurred on the R572 road between Venetia Mine and Musina.

The crash between a truck and a bus on Sunday has claimed at least 22 lives.

MEC Radzilani was joined by Vhembe district executive mayor Dowelani Nenguda, Musina local municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela and the senior general manager at Venetia Mine, Ntokozo Ngema. 

Department spokesperson Vongani Chauke said they were able to establish that 20 people died on the scene and two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve says he saw the crash coming.
Pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve says he saw the crash coming.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, said he had warned on September 8 on his Facebook page that there would be “horrible accidents” on Limpopo roads.

“I saw it in a vision. I was then taken there, and I saw everything, and the angels began to explain to me what was going to happen and how many lives were going to be lost,” he said.

“It was a tragic accident, and it is not only this one. More accidents that are tragic are still going to happen in the same province. It was a warning for Limpopo people going to Musina and leaving the province.”

Prayer and faith could avert the future unfolding as he saw it, Tau said.

“We must go there and pray together to cancel the vision.

“It depends on the response of people. If God showed me something, people must be willing to engage, and we will pray any time.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV
Tshisa Tshisa 1st reenactment