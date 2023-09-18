Ngqamakhwe serial rapist jailed for life
Madinga displayed no remorse for his conduct or its impact and forced victims to testify, says judge
Eastern Cape serial rapist Nkosikhona Madinga, convicted of raping six women, has been sentenced to life imprisonment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.