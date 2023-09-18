Toya Delazy paid tribute to her late grandfather Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
The late IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation was laid to rest in a special official funeral category 1 at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Toya, real name Latoya Buthelezi, took to the podium to reflect on his legacy and the impact on her life.
“My hope is that we can reflect on his legacy with a sense of nuance and understanding, acknowledging both the positive and challenging aspects of his life's work. My grandfather taught me selflessness and how to think about others before myself and to always stand for the truth, even if it makes you unpopular,” she said.
“I want to acknowledge the relationship we shared. As a young child he provided for my needs and served as a significant influence on my knowledge of my culture and becoming the artist that I am today, rapping in Zulu.”
WATCH | Toya Delazy’s moving tribute to her grandfather Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Image: Supplied
In 2019 the wife of the veteran politician, Irene Buthelezi, died after a long and difficult illness.
When speaking to The Voice, Toya said she found herself in a dark place and was battling to pick up the pieces of her life.
“I wrote Qhawe last year after devastatingly losing my grandma. Struggling with the loss of someone so special, I found myself in a dark place and at war with my own mind. Eventually, I realised that no cavalry is coming to save me, I needed to empower myself.
“Goodbye, grandma. I still don’t believe it yet. Your spirit is larger than life, I still feel it with me. I couldn’t write anything or say anything yesterday. I am comforted by the fact that when you could feel it, I gave you my time,” said the star.
