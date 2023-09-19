×

News

Another plum job for education official facing fraud charges

Nandipha Tembo was arrested by the Hawks over alleged dodgy tenders worth R4m

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 19 September 2023

A top Eastern Cape education department official nabbed by the Hawks in connection with alleged dodgy tenders worth R4m two years ago has landed another plum job...

