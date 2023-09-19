No chance of Eskom payment default, says BCM
Metro owes R300m to power utility, but this is ‘current and some is being queried’
While municipal debt owed by Eastern Cape municipalities to Eskom has more than doubled in two years, the Buffalo City Metro has assured its residents it will not default on its Eskom payments after revelations that it owes the power utility more than R300m. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.