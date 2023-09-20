A South African Revenue Service (Sars) building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.
The Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) said firefighters were on Wednesday afternoon responding to a building on fire at Frederick and Rissik streets in the Johannesburg CBD.
No further information was immediately available.
The latest fire comes after the City of Johannesburg administration had to move out of its offices in Braamfontein because of faulty transformers and fire at the weekend.
There was also another fire at an evidently hijacked building known as Delvers Close in the Johannesburg CBD. There were no fatalities.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Another building on fire in Johannesburg CBD
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
