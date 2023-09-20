A massive rescue operation is under way off the coast of Kommetjie, near Cape Town, to rescue SA Navy divers at Slangkop Lighthouse.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said seven divers had been rescued, while at least two had died.
An ongoing rescue operation is under way to recover one diver.
Police, EMS, the SA Navy and Air Force, navy command and the maritime rescue co-ordination centre are involved in the search.
"This is an ongoing operation," said Lambinon.
This is a developing story
Two SA navy divers drown, seven saved in rescue off coast of Kommetjie
