×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

UFS investigating alleged racial slur incident at Bloemfontein campus

By TimesLIVE - 20 September 2023
The University of the Free State says has lodged a formal investigation into an incident last week when a student allegedly used a racial slur against another student.
The University of the Free State says has lodged a formal investigation into an incident last week when a student allegedly used a racial slur against another student.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

The University of the Free State (UFS) has launched a formal investigation into an alleged racial incident at its Bloemfontein campus last week. 

"The management of the UFS is aware of the alleged incident that happened during a practical session of first-year students on September 14 when a student allegedly levelled a racial slur at another student,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The institution said it viewed the alleged incident in a serious light. 

“The UFS condemns any form of racial actions from its students and staff and will act decisively if any of these actions speak against the values of the university.” 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...