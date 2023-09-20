The University of the Free State (UFS) has launched a formal investigation into an alleged racial incident at its Bloemfontein campus last week.
"The management of the UFS is aware of the alleged incident that happened during a practical session of first-year students on September 14 when a student allegedly levelled a racial slur at another student,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The institution said it viewed the alleged incident in a serious light.
“The UFS condemns any form of racial actions from its students and staff and will act decisively if any of these actions speak against the values of the university.”
TimesLIVE
UFS investigating alleged racial slur incident at Bloemfontein campus
Image: Wikimedia Commons
