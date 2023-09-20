×

News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: How anti-cervical cancer jabs work

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism - 20 September 2023
Image: SUPPLIED

Most cervical cancer cases are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), which spreads through sex.

Anti-HPV injections have been around since 2006 and getting the jab as a teenager can stop cervical cancer in about nine out of 10 women later in life.

We break down how the injections work, what they cost and why they save lives.

