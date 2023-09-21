The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of yet another severe storm over the weekend and early into next week in parts of the Eastern Cape.
In a statement released on Thursday, the weather service said a spring cut-off low would develop along the country’s west coast on Saturday evening after the passage of a weak cold front.
A cut-off low is expected to rapidly intensify by Sunday, resulting in widespread thundershowers and rain over parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern Free State.
“Cut-off lows are notorious for causing widespread severe weather such as flooding, heavy rainfall, and severe thunderstorms,” the statement said.
“Widespread showers and thundershowers can be expected across western, central, and southern SA, particularly from Sunday onwards.”
Strong to gale-force winds and very rough seas of 4m to 6m are expected along the coastal areas, particularly along the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coast on Sunday and Monday.
Another severe storm predicted for Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
East London dodges bullet as coastal areas battered by storm surges
Last week, several roads and beaches along the Eastern Cape coastline had to be shut on Saturday when a storm surge associated with an unusual spring tide saw seawater streaming into seaside areas.
Affected areas in the Eastern Cape included Gonubie in East London, Hamburg in Peddie, Port Alfred, Kenton-on-Sea, Gqeberha and Jeffreys Bay.
“It will also be very windy over the central and eastern interior of the country from Sunday into Monday, and the combination of the warmer and windy weather could increase the risk of veld fires in open areas,” the weather service said.
A 24-hour rainfall of 60-100mm in the southern parts of the province along the Garden Route are expected.
The cut-off low is expected to move away from the country on Tuesday.
