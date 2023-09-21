Four suspects nabbed in Qonce for learner’s licence test fraud

Four suspects appeared in the magistrate’s court in Qonce on Thursday after “runners” were allegedly caught red-handed writing a learner’s licence test on behalf of candidates who were not present.
The suspects, an examiner of licences who is also a manager, a learner’s licence test candidate and two runners — middlemen used to do tests on behalf of applicants — were released on bail of R2,000 each.
They were arrested at the King William’s Town Traffic Department by members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a statement that the suspects were in a learner’s licence test classroom at the department, “where the two runners were [allegedly] in the process of writing the test on behalf of learner’s licence applicants who were not present”.
The corporation said the arrested candidate was allegedly “idling in the class while someone else was writing the test on his behalf”.
The alleged scam was discovered after the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit received a tip-off that examiners were allegedly colluding with driving school instructors to allow runners to write the tests on behalf of candidates in exchange for bribes.
“One suspect was allegedly writing [the test] on behalf of four applicants, including a foreign national, and another was writing on behalf of one absent applicant.
“One suspect had a large sum of money in her possession,” the statement said.
“It is alleged that learner’s licence applicants are charged R2,500 to have the test written on their behalf.
“The money is allegedly shared between the examiner, who obtains R1,500, and the runner, who gets R1,000.
“The investigation continues and four applicants who stood to benefit from this fraudulent activity are being followed up.”
The suspects are scheduled to appear in court again on November 16.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation called on the public to report fraud and corruption by sending a WhatsApp message to 083-293-7989 or an email to ntacu@rtmc.co.za.
All information will be treated confidentially.
DispatchLIVE
Four suspects nabbed in Qonce for learner’s licence test fraud
Image: Gallo Images
