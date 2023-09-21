×

WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master

When it comes to bottle-opening, sabrage is a show-stopper. Junel van der Merwe, Alvi's Drift brand ambassador and renowned wine expert, shares how to perform this age-old tradition

By Junel van der Merwe - 21 September 2023
Singer Jessie Murphy poses after performing a sabrage. File photo.
Image: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Ever wanted to make a lasting impression at a celebration or special occasion? Then you simply need to know the art of sabrage, the time-honoured bottle-opening tradition that marries history, skill and a dash of theatrical flair.

Sabrage involves opening a sparkling wine bottle with a swift, precise stroke of a sabre. This impressive act can be a real show-stopper. 

Sabrage originated in the early 19th century amid the clashes and camaraderie of Napoleon Bonaparte and his army of cavalrymen. Legend has it that they would not only employ their sabres on the battlefield but also in celebrating their victories. With a swift, confident swipe, these swashbuckling fighters would open champagne bottles by chopping the tops off bottles — corks and all!

HOW TO PREP THE BOTTLE

  1. Choose the right bottle of bubbly, as the pressure in most sparkling wines will not be sufficient for a safe sabrage experience. For success select a traditional method of sparkling wine, such as Cap Classique or Champagne, as these wines develop a higher pressure in heavier glass bottles, with a pronounced seam which reduces the risk of glass shattering during sabrage.
  2. Chill the chosen bottle overnight in the fridge to between 5°C and 8°C. Resist the temptation to quickly chill bottles in the freezer or an ice bucket as doing so will make the glass cool unevenly, which increases the risk of the bottle shattering. As a rule of thumb, the colder the bottle, the cleaner the break at the bottleneck will be.
  3. Ensure you have a small towel on hand to wrap around the lower part of the bottle which will help you achieve the perfect grip and angle for a successful sabre stroke. 
  4. Use a sabre, heavy kitchen or even butter knife for sabrage. It's the flat blunt edge of the sabre or knife that will make contact with the bottleneck triggering the seamless break. The blade plays a vital role in achieving a clean and controlled cut. Success has nothing to do with the sharpness of the blade as a sharp blade edge could introduce a crack in the rim of the bottleneck causing a piece of glass to splinter off. That's why it is essential to wear safety glasses or another form of eye protection.

THE SABRAGE TECHNIQUE

  1. Remove the foil and wire cage covering the cork and take care to ensure nothing is obstructing the clean movement of the blade along the bottle’s seam to the rim of the bottleneck just under the cork.
  2. Hold correctly by gripping the well-chilled bottle at the base with the towel wrapped around it tilting it at a 45 degree angle, ensuring the liquid isn't touching the cork. 
  3. Find the bottle's seam which moulds the two halves of the bottle together which runs along the sides of the bottle from the base to the lip. The seams are also the weakest parts of the bottle. Selecting one seam position the sabre or chosen knife perpendicular to the bottle, with the blade face angled to make a shallow angle with the bottle. The flat side will glide along the seam running the sabre or knife upwards to the neck, ensuring the blade will run smoothly and meet the rim flat on. You can practise this movement a couple of times before performing the strike.
  4. The big moment has come and in a single swift motion, applying some force, quickly run the blade upwards. The force of the strike will separate the top of the bottleneck, cork still attached, from the bottle. This movement is akin to a tennis backhand rather than an aggressive samurai slash.
  5. After the sabrage a cascade of bubbles will flow from the top, making it an unforgettable moment. Before you start, ensure your guests are holding a sparkling wine glass. Pour the wine, then safely dispose of the bottle as quickly as possible.

SABRAGE DOS AND DON'TS

Do:

  • Practice makes perfect. Hone your technique using safe tools to rehearse before making your sabrage debut.
  • Safety first! Always wear protective gear and execute your sabrage in a secure, controlled environment. Ensure no one is standing in front of you.
  • Clean up well. Tidy up the area after the sabrage, removing any bits of remaining glass and other debris that may have been left behind.

Don’t:

  • Never sabre a damaged or imperfect bottle. Always choose an intact, heavier glass bottle with clearly visible seams.
  • Never aim the bottle at onlookers or fragile objects.
  • Never sabre a bottle in inappropriate settings. Instead, save your sabrage moment for special occasions and carry out this age-old tradition in a respectful manner.

 

