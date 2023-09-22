Qonce villagers accuse BCM bosses of turning a blind eye after taps run dry
More than a year and a half after the DA lodged a complaint against the Buffalo City Metro with the SA Human Rights Commission over a water crisis, dozens of Qonce villagers are being forced to drink dirty water from dams as authorities drag their feet in addressing the problem...
