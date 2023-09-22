Soul Dance on the beach will set you free
Founder Lebo Mopeli’s unique enterprise is offering people a ‘healing movement experience’
Shake your sillies out, jump your jiggles and wiggle your waggles away on the beach at the Soul Dance, a “healing movement experience”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.