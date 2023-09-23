The SA Weather Service has warned of damaging winds and widespread floods in the Eastern Cape from Sunday into Monday.
The weather service on Saturday said a strong cut-off low pressure would cause dangerous weather conditions over parts of the country, mainly from Sunday onwards.
“The Western and Eastern Cape provinces will experience the brunt of the extreme weather conditions, with the potential for widespread flooding, very rough seas, and damaging winds to occur,” it said in a statement.
“Global and in-house [regional] numerical model data has since aligned, and confidence with regard to the expected disruptions is higher.
“Torrential 48-hour rainfall in excess of 100-200 mm is possible in places over the Western and Eastern Cape provinces from Sunday into Monday, with damaging winds (60-80 km/h) likely in some areas.”
Significant impacts are expected over parts of the Western and Eastern Cape provinces, with several orange impact-based warnings in effect for disruptive rainfall (leading to widespread flooding), severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and damaging waves.
Damaging winds and floods on cards for Eastern Cape, SA Weather Service warns
