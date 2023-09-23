Illegal residents survive in appalling conditions
Children raised in smelly structures without electricity or water in BCM’s many abandoned buildings
With walls made of cardboard and curtains from rubbish bags, desperate Buffalo City Metro residents with nowhere else to go are occupying dangerous, abandoned and vandalised buildings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.