DispatchLIVE
BCM on high alert after warning of severe, damaging weather over long weekend
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com
Buffalo City Metro is on high alert as the province braces for severe weather over the long weekend.
The SA Weather Service warned of damaging winds and widespread floods in the Eastern Cape, from Sunday into Monday.
The weather service said a strong cut-off low pressure would cause dangerous weather conditions.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya warned residents and motorists to prepare for a stormy weekend.
Ngwenya said the city was monitoring the weather closely and had contingency plans in place.
"Our disaster management services are in constant contact with South African Weather Services to monitor severe weather conditions and to distribute this to affected communities and sectors.
"It has been noted with concern that some of the contributing factors to flooding include the construction of houses in low lying areas and the strain on the drainage system, which is mainly compromised by littering and the illegal building on top of municipal infrastructure.
"The metro warns communities on flood plains to be on the lookout for warnings by the metro on social media platforms and community radio stations.
"We are also advising councillors to be aware of the inclement weather and activate their ward-based structures for any eventualities.
"The metro's disaster management teams are on standby to attend to all emergencies."
DispatchLIVE
