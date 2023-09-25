African Farmers’ Expo goes from strength to strength
Crowd on opening day in East London exceeded 600 people, many of them women of all ages
Atone Works, a Johannesburg media group, founded, organised and has promoted the African Farmers’ Expo for the past 10 years, held in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.