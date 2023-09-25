Brother of Mandela poet shot dead in robbery

The family of Nelson Mandela’s acclaimed poet and parliamentarian, Zolani Mkiva, have been left devastated after his younger brother, Mongezi, was shot dead on Sunday.
Mkiva, 47, was shot during a robbery at his flat in Rondebult, Ekurhuleni, and died a few hours later, according to a family statement.
Zolani described Mongezi as a quiet and dignified businessman.
He said murder in SA had escalated to “genocidal level” and urged authorities to strengthen the criminal justice system.
“It’s not just about policing, though a criminal justice system that holds thugs accountable would help.
“It’s also about the nation’s soul. About compassion, dignity and the value of life.
“We have failed to reckon with the inhumanity of our past and build a society on the principles of interdependence and common purpose, so we live with a culture of criminal impunity.”
Zolani said political parties were identifying perceived national priorities such as eradicating poverty and fixing electricity in the wake of societal divisions garnered by foot voting.
“These are indeed critical to our welfare, but to us the single most important missing ingredient right now is respect for one another and respect for life,” he said.
Mkiva leaves his children, Naledi and Qiqa.
