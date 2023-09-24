Couple charged with murder of elderly Jeffreys Bay man
A Jeffreys Bay resident and his teenage girlfriend have been arrested and charged with the murder of an elderly man in the town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.