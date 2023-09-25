A security guard who had been following up a noise complaint at a Durban accommodation establishment was allegedly shot dead by a guest on Sunday night.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at 10pm paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting at a residential high-rise building in the Point area.
“Reports from the scene are that a tussle allegedly broke out between a security officer and a guest, resulting in the security officer sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.”
“He was rushed by his colleagues to Addington Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.
Van Reenen said police will conduct an investigation.
TimesLIVE
Holidaymaker allegedly kills security guard in noise complaint tussle
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A security guard who had been following up a noise complaint at a Durban accommodation establishment was allegedly shot dead by a guest on Sunday night.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said at 10pm paramedics responded to the scene of a shooting at a residential high-rise building in the Point area.
“Reports from the scene are that a tussle allegedly broke out between a security officer and a guest, resulting in the security officer sustaining a fatal gunshot wound.”
“He was rushed by his colleagues to Addington Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival,” he said.
Van Reenen said police will conduct an investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos