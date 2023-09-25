KSD to spend R3.3m on high mast lights to deter criminals
Businesses call for CCTV cameras to be installed
In an effort to protect residents from criminals who terrorise them, especially when it's dark, worried KSD municipal bosses will spend around R3.3m in the next four months installing at least 10 high mast lights in various high crime spots in Mthatha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.