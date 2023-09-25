×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Load-shedding suspended in Cape storm areas, rest of country on stage 3

By TimesLIVE - 25 September 2023
Load-shedding has been suspended in flooded Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas. File photo.
Load-shedding has been suspended in flooded Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Due to widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load-shedding was suspended in these areas on Monday morning.

This was to ensure technical teams can restore the supply of electricity safely, Eskom said.

No load-shedding over long weekend, says Eskom

Load-shedding will be suspended over the long weekend, starting on Saturday morning.
News
2 days ago

In all other areas stage 3 load-shedding will continue until further notice.

This was after the utility said on Sunday it had suffered failures of three generating units and was unable to replenish pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...