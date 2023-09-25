Due to widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by flooding in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape coastal areas, load-shedding was suspended in these areas on Monday morning.
This was to ensure technical teams can restore the supply of electricity safely, Eskom said.
Load-shedding suspended in Cape storm areas, rest of country on stage 3
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
In all other areas stage 3 load-shedding will continue until further notice.
This was after the utility said on Sunday it had suffered failures of three generating units and was unable to replenish pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead.
