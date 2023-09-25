×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mawande Qeqe finally heads to Mr Universe contest after setbacks

Premium
By Zenakhe Gxashe - 25 September 2023

Two days before jetting off to represent South Africa at the Mr Universe pageant in 2022, Mawande Qeqe, 38, was involved in a hit-and-run accident which left him with a broken neck and wrist. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...