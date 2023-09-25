Mawande Qeqe finally heads to Mr Universe contest after setbacks
Two days before jetting off to represent South Africa at the Mr Universe pageant in 2022, Mawande Qeqe, 38, was involved in a hit-and-run accident which left him with a broken neck and wrist. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.