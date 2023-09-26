×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IsiMpondo language gets a boost

Three Port St Johns writers publishing book of short stories in their mother tongue

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 26 September 2023

Three Port St Johns youths grew up without ever having the opportunity to read a book written in their mother tongue — IsiMpondo...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...
Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian president as they seek to deepen economic ties ...