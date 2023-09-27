Cape Town dams are 109.1% full after more torrential rain hit the city and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday.
Weekly statistics, released on Tuesday, show there will be no water shortages in the region any time soon, with the possibility of more rain to come.
The dams are 7.1% fuller than a week ago and up 23.5% compared with this time last year.
Theewaterskloof, the city’s biggest dam, is at 115.6% capacity and has been overflowing for the past month.
Steenbras Upper, the city’s smallest dam, is 102.1%, surpassing Voelvlei and Wemmershoek, which are at 100% capacity.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an orange level 9 warning last week for weather that has left infrastructure in parts of the Western Cape battered.
Some of the city's rainfall recording stations show September figures to already be more than three times the long-term monthly average. The highest recording was in Newlands, with 321.5mm of rain compared with a long-term September average of 168.3mm. Wemmershoek has received 250mm so far compared with the long-term average of 90mm.
On Facebook, Threewaterskloof's executive mayor Mary Liebenberg thanked the region's municipal manager “and everyone who has been working on the ground in the most challenging circumstances to restore infrastructure and maintain service delivery”.
TimesLIVE
September rains three times above average in some places
Cape Town dams are 109% full
Image: Supplied
Cape Town dams are 109.1% full after more torrential rain hit the city and surrounding areas on Sunday and Monday.
Weekly statistics, released on Tuesday, show there will be no water shortages in the region any time soon, with the possibility of more rain to come.
The dams are 7.1% fuller than a week ago and up 23.5% compared with this time last year.
Theewaterskloof, the city’s biggest dam, is at 115.6% capacity and has been overflowing for the past month.
Steenbras Upper, the city’s smallest dam, is 102.1%, surpassing Voelvlei and Wemmershoek, which are at 100% capacity.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an orange level 9 warning last week for weather that has left infrastructure in parts of the Western Cape battered.
Some of the city's rainfall recording stations show September figures to already be more than three times the long-term monthly average. The highest recording was in Newlands, with 321.5mm of rain compared with a long-term September average of 168.3mm. Wemmershoek has received 250mm so far compared with the long-term average of 90mm.
On Facebook, Threewaterskloof's executive mayor Mary Liebenberg thanked the region's municipal manager “and everyone who has been working on the ground in the most challenging circumstances to restore infrastructure and maintain service delivery”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos