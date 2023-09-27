The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was alerted and investigated the matter. They established the injuries to the dog, named Scruffy, bore signs of abuse, and were able to track down the owner with help from a concerned neighbour.
“The dog’s owner, on learning about the event from neighbours, sought CCTV footage from a business across from his residence. The security of the business reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage revealed the owner’s girlfriend, identified as the main accused, throwing the bound dog into the refuse bin,” Pieterse said.
“She returned later, brutally beating the dog for more than an hour with the pole.
“The footage left no doubt about the perpetrator. The accused [later] confessed to her actions, justifying her cruelty as irritation with the dog that was further inflamed when she was scolded by her partner after she tried to reprimand the dog.
“How the dog survived this torture is a miracle.
“At the residence, the accused took back the dog, pretending ignorance about the incident and pretending to show concern for the dog and his injuries.”
Cape Town refuse collectors find dog alive ‘taped inside plastic bag’
Woman appears in court for animal cruelty, released on R1,000 bail
Image: SPCA
City of Cape Town staff have rescued a dog trapped inside a plastic bag.
The Pelican Park urban waste management team discovered the dog during routine refuse collection on September 21.
Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the team immediately saved the dog.
The owner’s girlfriend, who has been arrested, was seen on CCTV throwing the bound dog into the refuse bin. The CCTV footage also showed her brutally beating the dog for more than an hour with a wood pole.
“While emptying a dustbin into the truck, officials were shocked to find a dog, still alive, taped inside a plastic bag,” said Pieterse.
“The officials took immediate action to save the dog from potential harm from the truck machinery. The animal was found in a severe state, with his legs bound together and mouth taped shut. The critical condition of the dog showed clear signs of intentional abuse as it bore multiple injuries and bruises.”
After gathering evidence and witness statements, the accused was arrested and taken to the Grassy Park police station. Charges of animal cruelty were laid against her.
“Scruffy is under the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA animal hospital,” Pieterse said.
Dr Rivona Ramnanan, who attended to Scruffy, said the dog’s face and body were swollen and bruised. Radiographs confirmed soft-tissue damage and a skull fracture.
“The nature of the injuries suggest blunt-force trauma. The force required to cause such a fracture is substantial,” said Ramnanan.
The suspect appeared before the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday. She was released on R1,000 bail and the matter was postponed to November 1.
TimesLIVE
